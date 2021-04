press release: Thurs. April 8, 2:00 pm CST: Planning Democracy: Agrarian Intellectuals and the Intended New Deal guest online lecture by UW-Madison emeritus professor, Jess Gilbert, about his acclaimed book. Hosted by the UW Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems (CIAS). For Zoom login details, visit: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tJwldOuoqDkjHdSFB8b9- jGt2xdCibG3DtIK