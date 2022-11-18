Planning for the Unexpected: Science, Invention and the Art of the Possible
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
UW-Madison researchers patent hundreds of inventions through WARF every year, but few campus innovators begin their career with that goal in mind.
Join us for three stories of science leading to invention. Each is unique. And each led to exciting outcomes for the university, WARF and the researchers.
- Thomas F. Kelly, Founder and CEO, Steam Instruments; and Honorary Fellow, Department of Materials Science and Engineering
- Mark Saffman, Johannes Rydberg Professor of Physics; Director, Wisconsin Quantum Institute; and Chief Scientist for Quantum Information, ColdQuanta
- Cary Forest, Prager Professor of Physics; Director, Wisconsin Plasma Physics Lab; and CTO, Realta Fusion
This event is also part of the Physics Colloquium Series.
