media release: USA | 2022 | DCP | 95 min.

Director: Amanda Kramer; Cast: Andrea Riseborough, Harry Melling, Demi Moore

Riseborough gives one of the year’s best performances in Amanda Kramer’s smirkingly flamboyant, gender-blurring knockout. Stylish down to the last detail, Please Baby Please inhabits a neon-drenched, leather-clad 1950s New York replete with lusty greaser cruising, gangland showdowns, and lovelorn musical numbers, equal parts Marlon Brando, Kenneth Anger, and John Waters. “Delightfully off-kilter… an ebullient, campy thrill ride” (Variety).

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

PREMIERES: The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison with the UW Cinematheque’s new Thursday-night Premieres series. Join us each week for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. Think of Premieres as the fall edition of our Wisconsin Film Festival, and the UW Cinematheque as Madison’s home for the very best in contemporary cinema. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.