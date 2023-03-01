Poetry & Cultural Organizing

media release: UW–Madison’s Division of the Arts, the Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives, and A Room of One’s Own are thrilled to welcome Porsha Olayiwola and Crystal Valentine to Madison! The duo will be joined by Madison’s own Ali Muldrow, who will moderate a conversation and audience Q&A.

Register here. This event is all ages, free and open to the public. Space is limited: register to guarantee a spot.