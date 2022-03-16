media release: Points Of Departure III: UW-Madison Printmaking Alumni Portfolio: March 16 - 20

Artists: Barry Carlsen, Amanda Knowles, Dusty Herbig, Lenore Thomas, David Teng-Olsen, Anita Jung, David Menard, Joseph Valaquez, Sarah Noreen, Doug Bosley, AJ Nordhagen, Patrick Miko, Yijin Kim, Scott Espeseth, Jessica Merchant, Leigh Garcia, Derek Hibbs, Jason Ruhl, Rachel Bruya, Elizabeth Younce, Amy Newell, Israel Campos, Ben Morreau, Michael Connors, Patrick Smyczek, Liz Roth, Rachael Griffin, Scott Kolbo, Roberto Mata, Tyanna Buie, Jonathan Byxbe, Eddie Villanueva, Myszka Lewis, GAlenn Gibson, Andy Rubin

Location: University of Wisconsin-Madison Humanities Building 6th Floor, Northwest Printmaking Hallway, 455 N Park St.

Points of Departure III is the third collection (portfolio exchange) of Printmaking Alumni from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. This group dates from roughly the early 1990’s through present day.