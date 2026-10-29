media release:36th Annual Madison Polish Film Festival

Sundays: November 8 and 15, at Marquee Theater of UW Union South, 1308 W Dayton St #245, Madison, WI 53715

Free, with English subtitles or in English

Presented by the UW–Madison Polish Student Association and WUD Film

November 8, 2026

4:00 PM "Altar Boys" (Ministranci); 2025; Dir. Piotr Domalewski

https://youtu.be/qgj6c1_pm74?is=ypqAV6iC_SrhjC7j

From the producers of the Oscar-nominated “Corpus Christi” , "The Altar Boys" is a bold, funny and unexpectedly moving coming-of-age story about friendship, faith and the messy business of growing up. A standout at the Polish Film Festival in Gdynia, where it won eight awards, including the Golden Lions for Best Film, Best Screenplay and the Audience Award, the film follows four teenage altar boys who, frustrated by the indifference of adults towards social injustice, decide to take matters into their own hands.

6:30 PM "The Good Home" (Dom Dobry), 2025; Dir. Wojciech Smarzowski

https://youtu.be/xunqGxADmt4?is=-ChTzKqB2hFWUbcD

Online romance leads Goska to Grzesiek, who seems perfect with his flowers and Venice proposal. But their love story takes a dark turn as their shared home becomes increasingly dangerous for her.

When Goska meets Grzesiek online, she's convinced he's finally The One. Grzesiek is crazy about her, showering her with flowers, and proposing in Venice. It must be love, right? But cracks quickly begin to appear in this perfect picture. Soon, their shared home becomes the most dangerous place for Goska. This is an unforgettable film about the limits of love.

November 15, 2026

4:00 PM "Good Boy" (Dobry Chlopiec) 2026; Dir.Jan Komasa (In English)

https://youtu.be/NRJbjzycY5E?is=6dWmTf14CR6rSUEs

From Academy Award® nominated director Jan Komasa, GOOD BOY is a twisted thriller that unfolds like a dark fairy tale.

19-year-old hooligan Tommy (Anson Boon) revels in a life of drugs, parties, and violence. One night, on a bender with his reckless friends, he becomes separated from the group and is abducted by an unknown figure (Stephen Graham). Though he is no stranger to inflicting violence, he is enraged and horrified when he wakes to find himself chained in the basement of the isolated suburban family home of Chris (Graham), his near-spectral wife Kathryn (Andrea Riseborough), and their young son Jonathan (Kit Rakusen). The family sets out to reform Tommy's unruly behavior, forcing him to comply with their relentless mind games or seek escape at any cost.

6:30 PM "Gorky Sanatorium: The Duel" 2026; Dir. Lukash Palkovsky (Poland, Ukraine, Ireland)

https://youtu.be/OmqnHUr2AkA?is=KGijv7Hq1KGzgEbQ

The plot of the film is based on real events and tells about the Katyn tragedy. 1939. After the invasion of Poland, Soviet troops captured representatives of the Polish intelligentsia in the territory of modern Ukraine and gathered them in a former sanatorium, which was quickly converted into a prisoner of war camp.

The story of a person's choice before a totalitarian system is universal for any country, so the film speaks of matters very close to Ukrainian viewers. After all, our common enemy has not changed for centuries.