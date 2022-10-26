Politics & Policy

press release: Days ahead of Wisconsin midterm elections with the potential to remake the national political landscape, this talk by the author of the New York Times bestseller The Signal and the Noise could not be better timed. Nate Silver will dig into the critical issues facing voters this November and explain what polling data says about public policy solutions to problems like poverty, climate change, and inflation.

As the La Follette School’s fall 2022 Journalist in Residence, Silver’s visit will include meetings with faculty, students, and local journalists. The Public Affairs Journalist in Residence is made possible by the La Follette School’s Kohl Initiative, University Communications, and the School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

