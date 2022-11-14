The Power of Indigenous Knowledge in an Age of Neocolonialism

media release: Join the Wisconsin Union Directorate Distinguished Lecture Series committee alongside Lyla June, an internationally recognized poet, human ecologist, musician and community organizer.

Lyla June is a poet, singer-songwriter, hip-hop artist, human ecologist, public speaker and community organizer of Diné (Navajo), Tsétsêhéstâhese (Cheyenne) and European lineages. Her dynamic, multi-genre performance and speech style has invigorated and inspired audiences across the globe towards personal, collective and ecological healing. Her messages focus on Indigenous rights, supporting youth, inter-cultural healing, historical trauma and traditional land stewardship practices. She blends her undergraduate studies in human ecology at Stanford University, her graduate work in Native American Pedagogy at the University of New Mexico, and the indigenous worldview she grew up with to inform her perspectives and solutions. Her internationally acclaimed performances and speeches are conveyed through the medium of prayer, hip-hop, poetry, acoustic music and speech. Her personal goal is to grow closer to Creator by learning how to love deeper.

The event will be held at the DeLuca Forum in the Wisconsin Discovery Building on Wednesday, November 14, from 7:00-8:30pm, and will include a lecture and Q&A session. The event is free of charge and open to the public, no tickets needed! We can’t wait to see you there!