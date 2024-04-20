Presley Hansen
UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.
media release: Presley Hansen Elective Bassoon Recital
Morphy Recital Hall
Humanities Building
Program
Sonata in A minor Benedetto Marcello
Solo de concert, Op. 35 Gabriel Pierne
Piece de Concours Henri Büsser
Andante and Rondo, Op. 25 Ludwig Milde
Movement 1: Andante
Movement 2: Rondo
Info
Music