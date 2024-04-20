Presley Hansen

UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: Presley Hansen Elective Bassoon Recital

Morphy Recital Hall

Humanities Building

Program

Sonata in A minor       Benedetto Marcello

Solo de concert, Op. 35       Gabriel Pierne

Piece de Concours      Henri Büsser

Andante and Rondo, Op. 25      Ludwig Milde

Movement 1: Andante

Movement 2: Rondo

Music
608-263-5615
