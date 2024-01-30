media release: Join the Global Health Institute for their next Global Health Tuesday Webinar on January 30, 2024, at 9am for the topic, "Psilocybin & Improving Mental Health."

Our moderator is Alberto Vargas, GHI Advisory Committee member and associate director, Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program (LACIS), UW-Madison. He will be joined by panelists:

Jennifer Garrett, assistant deputy secretary, state of Wisconsin Department of Safety & Professional Services

Tura Patterson, senior director, strategic partnerships, Usona Institute

Charles Raison, MD, director, clinical & translational research, Usona Institute; Mary Sue & Mike Shannon Chair for Healthy Minds, Children & Families; UW-Madison professor, School of Human Ecology, and Department of Psychiatry, School of Medicine and Public Health