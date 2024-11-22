media release: This event is part of the annual Classical Series.

PUBLIQuartet does more than push the boundaries of the string quartet. It actively breaks down barriers to create live concert experiences that are accessible to and representative of the widest possible audiences. The group’s innovative programming foregrounds new works and marginalized composers, centers improvisation and reinterpretation, and invites audiences into the music by connecting to personal experience. Hear its latest program, Rhythm Nation, which explores works that draw inspiration from a wide range of American rhythmic traditions, from the African rhythms that inspired Trevor Weston to the hip-hop beat breaks that appear in the work of Daniel Bernard Roumain.

Stay tuned for information about a studio class with PUBLIQuartet!

The Program:

Jesse Montgomery, “Voodoo Dolls” (2008)

Daniel Bernard Roumain, Selections from Hip Hop Etudes (2006)

Jlin, New work commissioned by PQ (2024)

Jeff Scott, Blues for Buddy (2024)

Mazz Swift, Digging Gold; Deeper Blue (2024)

Eddie Venegas, Cachumbandeando En Clave (2024)

Trevor Weston, Juba (2017)

Vijay Iyer, “Dig the Say” (2012)

Janet Jackson, Rhythm Nation, arr. by PUBLIQuartet (2024)

