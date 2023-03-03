Qhuab Ke as Method: Rethinking Southeast Asian History through the Historiography of the HMoob Diaspora
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Lecture by Alexander Hopp, Ph.D. candidate in history, University of Minnesota and lecturer in Asian American Studies, UW-Madison
Room 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-
Sponsored by UW-Madison’s Center for Southeast Asian Studies.
