Mead Witter School of Music student concert. Free.

media release: Fulbright scholar and current dissertator in Interdisciplinary Theatre Studies Quanda Johnson presents "Favorite Things: A Spring Salutation." William Preston, piano; Heavyn Dyer-Jones, piano; Henry Ptacek, percussion; Janae Adams, dance; Akiwele Burayidi, dance; and Thomas Holten, guitar.