Queer x Asian Open Mic
UW Memorial Union - Der Rathskeller 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Queer x Asian Open Mic Night
Come join us in celebrating the intersection of Queer & Asian identities through spoken word, music, and more! With a guest performance by Gretchen Carvajal.
Whether you want to perform or simply listen and enjoy the show, anyone is welcome to attend! This open mic night is intended to give an underrepresented group the chance to find community through art and shared experiences.
