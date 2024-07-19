Race with the Devil

media release: USA | 1975 | DCP | 88 min.

Director: Jack Starrett

Cast: Peter Fonda, Warren Oates, Loretta Swit

Fonda and Oates play a couple of pals who take their wives on a roadtrip in a decked-out Winnebago. When the fellas witness what looks like a human sacrifice at their campsite, they find themselves fleeing from a widespread cult of Southern Satan worshippers. Loaded with thrilling chases and steeped in a redneck milieu, this 70s drive-in staple, a mash-up of Deliverance and Rosemary’s Baby, is as fun as it sounds!