We meet professor Indiana Jones as he races the Nazis to recover the Ark of the Covenant. PG, 1981. Free.

press release: The WUD Film Committee will host free film showings, called Lakeside Cinema, on the Terrace’s UW Credit Union Stage, beginning June 14 with a lineup that the Committee calls, “Seriously Summer.” All “Seriously Summer” screenings will begin at 9 p.m. The film showing schedule includes the following:

“Dazed and Confused,” June 14; “Finding Nemo,” June 28; “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” July 12; “Do the Right Thing,” July 26; “Lilo and Stitch,” Aug. 9; “Wet Hot American Summer,” Aug. 23

In the case of inclement weather on a film showing or live music event date, the performance or film showing on that date will be canceled. Student leaders and Union team members may add additional events to the Terrace season lineup throughout the summer. For the most up-to-date events list, guests can visit TerraceSummer.com. Seating during live music and film showings is available on a first come, first served basis.