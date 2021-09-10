press release: Japan | 1950 | DCP | 88 min. | Japanese with English subtitles

Director: Akria Kurosawa; Cast: Toshiro Mifune, Machiko Kyo, Takashi Shimura

Director Kurosawa and his star Mifune gained international fame and awakened the world to the importance of Japanese cinema with this story of murder told through the eyes of four different characters. The defining event takes on a different twist with each retelling. Rashomon remains a potent allegory of the chaotic conditions in Japan immediately following World War II. This screening is presented in conjunction with University Theatre’s stage production of Rashomon, directed by David Furumoto, September 16-26.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions from September 3 through December 18.