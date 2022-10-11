RSVP for Reading the Landscape: Woodlands

media release: Saturday, October 15, 1–3:30 p.m. Class: Explore Gallistel and Wingra Woods during peak fall colors. Learn to identify plants, distinguish the characteristics of different woodlands, and find out about the restoration and management of these communities. Instructor: Sylvia Marek, Arboretum naturalist. Outdoor class, takes place except in unsafe weather. Make-up date: October 22. Fee: $25; Register by October 11. Meet at the Visitor Center.

[link for web calendars: https://arboretum.wisc.edu/ learn/adult-education/classes/ ]