Rebuilding Yesterday: The Power of Untold Stories

press release: We invite you to join us for a conversation with Yosemite National Park Ranger, Shelton Johnson, who will be joining us virtually to discuss the stories we tell and how those stories are critical to better diversity, equity, and inclusion in our national parks.

Johnson will be joined by moderator and Nelson Institute community partnership liaison, James Edward Mills. Together, they will lead us in an exploration of the ways in which untold stories challenge perceptions of history and how that reconfigures our vision of the present.

You can join us in person for the lecture and networking session (Johnson will present his lecture virtually, but attendees can watch in the H.F. DeLuca forum). Please note that tickets to the in-person event will be limited to 150 people. You’re also welcome to join us virtually via Zoom.