media release: The inaugural Recovery Innovation Technology Summit (RITS) aims to convene a diverse assembly of academics, independent scholars, and non-profit recovery and identification groups devoted to researching cold cases and innovating technologies that contribute to our recovery of the missing. The UW MIA RIP is focused upon researching and recovering military missing in action (MIA) service members, primarily from World War II. We conduct year-round research on MIA cases across the globe, and we conduct scouting and field missions to excavate sites for material and biological evidence of missing aircraft and individuals. We are interested in networking with an interdisciplinary group of scholars who do similar work. We also welcome the participation of researchers and individuals who focus on missing individuals in the fields of criminal justice, as well as social justice organizations such as the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA).

Registration for the 2023 Recovery Innovation Technology Summit is Now Open! The summit takes place February 22-24, 2022, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Biotechnology Center, 425 Henry Mall, Suite 3130. $150 ($75 virtual).

Find the schedule here: https://mia.biotech.wisc.edu/rits-schedule/