ONLINE: Rejection is Redirection: Why your Mess is your Message

media release: A proud self-proclaimed broken wonder, Dra. (Doctora) Aurora Chang is a once undocumented immigrant from Guatemala turned hyperdocumented professor at Loyola University Chicago. Dra. is a Queer, Multiracial, Chicana/Latina, Feminist, Activist Scholar who is always in process and a lover of ambiguity, words, and laughter. Always a teacher at heart and a writer in mind, she has published over 25 book chapters and articles and published her first book in 2018, The Struggles of Identity, Education, Online. 6 p.m. Information: 262-4503, latinxcc@studentlife.wisc.edu