Religion as Peoplehood: Native Americans, the Environment and the Sacred
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: For the second in a series of events supported by the Our Shared Future Project, the Religious Studies Program brings Guggenheim Award-Winning Religion Scholar Professor Michael D. McNally to campus! He will present the lecture “Religion as Peoplehood: Native Americans, the Environment, and the Sacred” at 5:30PM on Monday, September 19, 2022 in the DeLuca Forum of the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery. Please join us for a reception prior to the lecture at 5PM. Professor McNally is the John M. & Elizabeth W. Musser Professor of Religious Studies at Carleton College (Northfield, Minnesota). He received a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2017-2018, where he worked on his recently published book Defend the Sacred: Native American Religious Freedom beyond the First Amendment (Princeton University Press, 2020). More recently, Professor McNally’s research has been supported by a fellowship from the Luce/ACLS Program in Religion, Journalism & International Affairs.