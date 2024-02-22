Resiliency in Today’s Fast-Paced Sports Media: Dealing with and Thriving from Adversity

media release: Join Andy Katz, a seasoned sports reporter renowned for his contributions to ESPN, Big Ten Network, NCAA and Turner Sports on February 22nd for an interactive talk and Q&A. With a wealth of experience navigating challenging situations, Katz brings a unique perspective to the table, making his upcoming presentation a must-attend event.

In his talk, “Resiliency in Today’s Fast-Paced Sports Media – Dealing with & Thriving from Adversity,” the UW alum will share insights gained from navigating the dynamic world of sports journalism. Discover insights about his experience, from working with the Daily Cardinal during his undergraduate years to becoming a big player in sports media.

The Ralph O. & Monona H. Nafziger Lecture Series from the School of Journalism and Mass Communication.