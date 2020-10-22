ONLINE: The Resistances and Challenges of the Contemporary Maya

press release:

“Justice Beyond the Final Verdict: The Sepur Zarco Case,” Thursday, October 22, 3pm (REGISTER HERE)

“Un enfoque indígena a la actual ‘crisis’ de inmigración,” Friday, October 23, 3pm (REGISTER HERE)

Due to COVID-19 all Havens Wright Center events will be hosted online on zoom this semester. To attend an event you must register in advance on Eventbrite (click on the links above). You will be sent a confirmation email after registering, and on the day of the talk you will be sent a link to join the zoom call, along with instructions on how to do this. For any additional information please email ramand@wisc.edu.

IRMA ALICIA VELÁSQUEZ NIMATUJ is a Maya-K’iche’ social anthropologist and journalist. She has been at the forefront of struggles for respect for indigenous cultures. She was Executive Director of the Mecanismo de Apoyo a Pueblos Indígenas Oxlajuj Tzikin (Support Mechanism for Indigenous Peoples) (2005-2013). In 2002 she played a key role in the historical process of setting legal precedent through a court case that made racial discrimination illegal in Guatemala. She is the author of “La Justicia Nunca Estuvo de Nuestro lado”: Peritaje Cultural Sobre Conflicto y Violencia Sexual en el Caso Sepur Zarco, Guatemala (2019), “Lunas y Calendarios”: Poesía Guatemalteca (2018), Pueblos Indígenas, Estado y Lucha por Tierra en Guatemala (2008) and La pequeña burguesía indígena comercial de Guatemala Desigualdades de clase, raza y género (2003).

Co-sponsored by Centro Hispano, the UW School for Workers, the Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies Program, and the Chican@ and Latin@ Studies Program.