ONLINE: Responding to Climate Change

media release: CALS Global is delighted to announce its new seminar series, Global Conversations. This monthly event will feature CALS faculty and staff sharing their international research and development work.

Global Conversations will be held on Zoom. Registration is required.

February 26: Responding to Climate Change theme. Topics and speakers:

Visual communication and climate change in China, by Nan Li

The future of agriculture: Evolution of plant metabolism in Australia and South Africa, by Jake Brunkard

Remote sensing and global change, by Min Chen