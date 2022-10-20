media release: Fall lectures will take place 7 to 8:30 p.m. on select Tuesday and Thursday evenings in October. Talks are held in the Visitor Center auditorium. Two of the speakers will present remotely. Fall lectures are free and open to the public, no registration required.

Thursday, October 20: Restoring Healthy Food Connections on Madison’s South Side. Robert Pierce, owner and farmer, Neighborhood Food Solutions. NFS was founded to engage community members in learning about the economic, social, health, and environmental impacts of food, and to promote participation in implementing development strategies that create food-related economic opportunities. This presentation will explore two programs and how they work to restore Madison communities. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.