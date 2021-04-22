ONLINE: Rethinking Schools, Rethinking Learning

media release: Although public schools have the potential to be engines of equity, their structures and practices often reproduce the racial inequities we aim to extinguish. The crises of this past year have led educators to reinvent basic practices on the fly, helping to build alternative pathways for teaching, learning, and leading our schools.

In Rethinking Schools, Rethinking Learning, our final Real Talk for Real Change conversation of the academic year, we bring together some of the leading education scholars in the country to discuss this recent article, which invites us to reimagine the possibilities for more equitable and engaging models of schooling—both in our communities and around the world. We encourage you to read the article to prepare for the discussion, and bring questions and a readiness to collectively rethink learning and rethink schools. The panel features the following special guests:

Carol Lee, Professor Emeritus, School of Education and Social Policy, Department of African-American Studies, Northwestern University

Maxine McKinney de Royston, Professor, Department of Curriculum and Instruction, UW–Madison

Na’ilah Suad Nasir, President, Spencer Foundation

The conversation will be facilitated by the following discussants:

Diana Hess, Dean, School of Education, UW–Madison

Carlton Jenkins, Superintendent, Madison Metropolitan School District

The Real Talk for Real Change symposia series is open to the public and focuses on the critical issues of racial justice in education by centering the voices of UW–Madison scholars of color and community members.

