ONLINE: Rethinking White Supremacy in Precarious Times

“Unsettling White Supremacy: Questions of Gender, Reproduction, and Privatized Mutuality,” Tuesday, March 9, 12:30pm CT

“Possessive Whiteness: Racism, Property, and Power and the Making of Milwaukee, Wisconsin,” Wednesday, March 10, 12:30pm CT

Anne Bonds is associate professor of geography and urban studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM). Anne is a feminist geographer whose research interests include race and racialization, urban political economy and community development, and critical carceral studies. She is an editor of Urban Geography, chair of the Urban Geography Specialty Group of the Association of American Geographers (AAG), c0-Chair of the Critical Prisons Studies Caucus of the American Studies Association (ASA), and a Senior Fellow at the UWM Center for Economic Development. Anne is a co-founder of Transforming Justice, a youth-centered project exploring policing and segregation in Milwaukee through storytelling and documentary filmmaking. She is also a co-PI of Mapping Racism and Resistance in Milwaukee County, a project mapping all racially restrictive covenants filed in Milwaukee County – and Black resistance to them – between the years of 1910 and 1960. Her research is published in a variety of outlets, including The Annals of the Association of Geographers, Progress in Human Geography, Urban Geography, Social and Cultural Geography, and the Sociological Review.