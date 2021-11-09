Reuben Miller
UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Join Just Dane and WUD Distinguished Lecture Series for a moderated discussion and Q & A with Dr Reuben Miller, about the unjust justice system and the barriers faced by citizens integrating to the community after incarceration. This event is open to anyone with a free printed ticket (to be obtained at the Box Office).
