Reuben Miller

UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Join Just Dane and WUD Distinguished Lecture Series for a moderated discussion and Q & A with Dr Reuben Miller, about the unjust justice system and the barriers faced by citizens integrating to the community after incarceration. This event is open to anyone with a free printed ticket (to be obtained at the Box Office).

Info

Lectures & Seminars
