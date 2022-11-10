media release: Austria, France, Germany | 2022 | DCP | 115 min. | German and Italian with English subtitles

Director: Ulrich Seidl; Cast: Michael Thomas, Tessa Göttlicher, Hans-Michael Rehberg

Long past his meager prime, washed-up crooner Richie Bravo has been reduced to miniscule gigs in Italian tourist traps during the chilly off-season. Bombed out of his mind while belting out cheesy pop tunes of yesteryear for an audience of swooning seniors, he makes ends meet selling his bloated body to the most desperate among them…until his daughter shows up. Master filmmaker Seidl’s characteristically provocative and caustic vision is anchored by a superb lead performance by Michael Thomas.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

PREMIERES: The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison with the UW Cinematheque’s new Thursday-night Premieres series. Join us each week for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. Think of Premieres as the fall edition of our Wisconsin Film Festival, and the UW Cinematheque as Madison’s home for the very best in contemporary cinema. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.