ONLINE: Rising to Meet the Moment: Transforming UW-Madison's Innovation Ecosystem Through Inclusion, Research and Creativity

press release: How do we address the challenges of the present moment, including the current pandemic and barriers to women and people of color in accessing the instruments of entrepreneurship and technology commercialization? Join us for a virtual discussion with leaders from the campus community. Featuring:

    Chancellor Rebecca Blank

    Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education Steve Ackerman

    Interim Chief Diversity Officer Cheryl Gittens

    Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Strategic Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Administration Tracy Williams-Maclin

    WARF CEO Erik Iverson

    Chair of the WARF Board of Trustees James Berbee

    Managing Director of University Research Park Aaron Olver (moderator)

