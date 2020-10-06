ONLINE: Rising to Meet the Moment: Transforming UW-Madison's Innovation Ecosystem Through Inclusion, Research and Creativity
press release: How do we address the challenges of the present moment, including the current pandemic and barriers to women and people of color in accessing the instruments of entrepreneurship and technology commercialization? Join us for a virtual discussion with leaders from the campus community. Featuring:
Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education Steve Ackerman
Interim Chief Diversity Officer Cheryl Gittens
Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Strategic Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Administration Tracy Williams-Maclin
WARF CEO Erik Iverson
Chair of the WARF Board of Trustees James Berbee
Managing Director of University Research Park Aaron Olver (moderator)
Find info on the series and a sign-up link here.