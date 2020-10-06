ONLINE: Rising to Meet the Moment: Transforming UW-Madison's Innovation Ecosystem Through Inclusion, Research and Creativity

press release: How do we address the challenges of the present moment, including the current pandemic and barriers to women and people of color in accessing the instruments of entrepreneurship and technology commercialization? Join us for a virtual discussion with leaders from the campus community. Featuring:

Chancellor Rebecca Blank

Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education Steve Ackerman

Interim Chief Diversity Officer Cheryl Gittens

Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Strategic Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Administration Tracy Williams-Maclin

WARF CEO Erik Iverson

Chair of the WARF Board of Trustees James Berbee

Managing Director of University Research Park Aaron Olver (moderator)

Find info on the series and a sign-up link here.