press release: Grab your running shoes, walking sticks, set of wheels, or whatever you’d like – Roll & Stroll is back in person for 2021! In order to continue to support cancer patients and the UW Carbone researchers changing the face of pancreas cancer treatment and care while considering the health and wellbeing of our community members, survivors and supporters, our event will accomodate in-person attendees as well as virtual participants. All you have to do is choose your registration type, create your fundraising goal, and join us in our fundraising endeavor.

We understand the impact our current climate will have on our event, but we are committed to impacting pancreas cancer research here in Madison and around the globe. Our $80,000 goal will put your fundraising dollars into a pilot project to continue helping our researchers move the needle on treatment and care for pancreas cancer patients.

Pancreas cancer is the 3rd leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Help us find the cure! Click here to learn more about pancreas cancer research at UW Carbone.

An event for all ages and abilities, you choose your distance and event while helping raise funds for a great cause! Join us for the rolls, strolls, walks and more and stay for the music, food, raffle, games, fun and more.

Click for:

50K Bike Route

25K Bike Route

5K Run & Bike Route

2 Mile Stroll

Event Schedule

8:30 am - Day-of Registration and Check-In Opens

9:30 am - 50K Bike Ride Start

9:40 am - 25K Bike Ride Start

10:00 am - 5K Run Start

10:15 am - 5K Bike Start

10:30 am - 2 Mile Stroll Start

11:30 am - Post-Event Celebration & Live Music

Food, fun, raffle, and games

Live Music by NiteFire

Bucky Badger

Participate virtually: You can register as a Virtual Participant and complete your activities from anywhere! Run, walk, roll or stroll from your favorite park, neighborhood, or your own backyard while raising funds for pancreas cancer research.

This event is dog friendly! We encourage you to bring your furry friends for the walking and running routes.