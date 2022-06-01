RSVP for GWIS National Conference

media release: Join the Madison Chapter in Madison on June 23-25, 2022 to for the 101st Annual GWIS National Conference: Graduate Women in Science: Then, Now and Tomorrow.

Registration is open! Click to register now and for more information.

Highlights of this year’s conference include:

Workshops that seek to develop professional skills like salary negotiating

Round table discussions help shed light on the different aspects of careers within industry, government, and academia and how to land your dream position

A career fair featuring companies from around the Midwest and beyond.

Opportunities to present scholarly work in our round of quick talks or our poster session and win awards . For more information, see the call for abstracts below.

Networking events to connect participants with other members of GWIS in chapters across the country!

This year’s schedule of events will be as follows:

**subject to change**

Thursday, June 23, 2022

The national council meeting

Friday, June 24, 2022

Networking Breakfast

Grand council meeting

Geology Museum tour

Botany botanical gardens tour

Networking dinner

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Networking Breakfast

Poster Sessions

Quick Talk Presentations

Lunch

Career Fair

Three rounds of Breakout Sessions

Keynote Speaker

Banquet

Please visit our website for the full schedule.

Conference Fees: Click here for registration fees