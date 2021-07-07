press release: USA | 1935 | 35mm | 91 min.

Director: Leo McCarey; Cast: Charles Laughton, Mary Boland, Charles Ruggles

In a distinctly lovable and hilarious comic performance, Laughton plays the title character, a loyal English manservant whose boss (Roland Young) loses the services of Ruggles in a poker game in Paris, 1908. Ruggles’ new employers are a rich American couple who take the valet home to Red Gap, Washington, where the residents mistake him for a British war hero. Hoping to impart lessons on manners and culture, Ruggles himself learns the meaning of equality and how to be your own person. One of the greatest of all American comedies, Ruggles of Red Gap is also director McCarey’s heartfelt love letter to mmigrants. “Justly honored...it works like magic” (Pauline Kael).

After a nearly 16-month hiatus, big screen movies are making their comeback at the UW Cinematheque’s regular venue, 4070 Vilas Hall! Beginning Wednesday June 30, the Cinematheque will commence six weeks of free screenings beginning with Leo McCarey’s Make Way for Tomorrow, a classic tearjerker that was originally scheduled for April 2020. The summer lineup includes canonized comedies, action blockbusters, international thrillers, contemporary gems from Asia, the complete American works of French superstar Jean Gabin, a three-film salute to Charles Bronson in honor of his centennial, and more!

Summer programming will take place on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings and all feature films will be screened from original or archival 35mm prints. Admission, as always, is free and open to the public. Seating will be limited and socially distanced according to current UW-Madison policies. When possible, additional showtimes have been added to accommodate more viewers. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.