media release: This event is part of the inaugural Black Box Sessions.

Called “one of the most formidable microphone mavens in the game” (Okayplayer), Sa-Roc makes Hip Hop in which skills serve social change and rhymes always have reasons. She has performed with everyone from Black Thought, Rakim, De La Soul, and Talib Kweli to Carrie Mae Weems and David Byrne, and her performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk won her a new legion of fans. Experience an artist who merges elevated lyrics with personal vulnerability and heavy hooks with heavy meaning at a show that promises to resonate and raise consciousness.

Stay tuned for information about a meet and greet with Sa-Roc!

Save 15% off of single ticket prices with a Black Box Sessions Subscription, or add this concert to a Build-Your-Own Subscription. Prices vary.

Single ticket pricing:

UW–Madison Students: $10