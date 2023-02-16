media release: France | 2022 | DCP | 122 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Alice Diop

Cast: Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda, Valérie Dréville

A fixture of 2022’s “Best Film of the Year” lists, Diop’s narrative debut is a powerful contemporary reimagination of the Medea myth. A pregnant writer attends the trial of a young Senegalese immigrant who abandoned her infant daughter on a French beach. Based on a real case, Diop’s subtle yet riveting film interrogates the traditions of European social order and the courtroom drama in cinema. “Extraordinarily multifaceted. Saint Omer challenges accepted ideas of perspective, of subjectivity and objectivity—and even of what cinema can be when it’s framed by an intelligence that doesn’t accept those accepted ideas” (Variety).

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

PREMIERES: BEST OF 2022!

The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison! Our popular new Thursday-night Premieres series that began last fall has been extended to Thursday nights from January 26-February 23! Join us for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. This calendar’s selection includes several titles that ranked high on most critics “Best of 2022” lists, like EO, Saint Omer, and Aftersun. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.