media release: Known for a voice as smooth as velvet, Samara Joy is a rising talent and the winner of the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Joy grew up in New York, surrounded by the gospel music of her grandparents and father. She fell in love with jazz while attending SUNY Purchase and has since performed in many of New York City's great jazz venues, including Dizzy’s Club Coca Cola, The Blue Note, and Mezzrow. She is currently polishing her debut recording backed by the trio of guitarist Pasquale Grasso, bassist Ari Roland, and drummer Kenny Washington.

