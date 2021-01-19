RSVP for Sand Mold Carving

press release: Engage in learning creative approaches and various techniques to carving your sand mold for a beautifully unique aluminum relief casting. A live demonstration with Q&A afterwards will provide you with the insight and some helpful tips for carving your design.

Friday, January 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m.  |  Registration deadline: January 19

$55 / $45 Member 

Sunday, January 24, 1-3 p.m.  |  Registration deadline: January 19 

$55 / $45 Member

