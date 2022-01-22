ONLINE: Saturday Science

press release: Experience Saturday Science from home! Jan. 22: Engaging with Nature Through Aldo Leopold’s Legacy.

Take a virtual field trip to the Aldo Leopold Nature Center to learn from naturalists how to use science to explore the world around you. We’ll investigate what plant and animal life is like in the Wisconsin winter. Plus, learn about Aldo Leopold, A Sand County Almanac and more.

After the virtual experience, explore more online in the January Saturday Science Portal (coming soon) and explore outside to investigate life in winter all around you.

The virtual field trip will be held on Zoom. Information on how to join the session will be sent the day before the event to everyone who registers.

Students, please get permission from a responsible adult before doing these activities.