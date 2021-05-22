ONLINE: Saturday Science

press release: Experience Saturday Science from home!

Dig into sniffles, snot and immune system superheroes!

Explore viruses, bacteria and vaccines

Investigate the superheroes of your immune system

Create a microorganism model using craft materials

Discover how scientists at the Morgridge Institute work with viruses

And more!

More about Saturday Science: Saturday Science is produced by the Morgridge Institute for Research, UW–Madison and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) and sponsored by Neckerman Insurance and Chubb.

