Schubertiade
UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
×
(2018 PICK) World-renowned music expert and retired Notre Dame professor Susan Yoeuns will discuss the songs of 19th-century Austrian composer Franz Schubert (pictured) in a lecture at 2 pm. A 3 pm concert includes a performance of Schubert’s “Swan Songs,” that includes pianists Martha Fischer and William Lutes, plus UW-Madison students and faculty.
Info
UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Music