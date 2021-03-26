ONLINE: Seeing to not be Seen: What can the Dynamic Camouflage of the Cuttlefish Tell us About its Vision?

MEDIA RELEASE: Dr. Sarah Zylinski, Lecturer in Marine Biology, School of Ocean Sciences, Bangor University, UK, will present: "Seeing to not be seen: What can the dynamic camouflage of the cuttlefish tell us about its vision?"

Friday, March 26, 2021, Noon – 1 PM CDT, Zoom link: https://uwmadison.zoom. us/j/99319918103?pwd= dlpwRmE5Z1NvclFXTldHVFpzejBldz 09

Free and open to the public

With a background in marine biology and imaging, Dr. Zylinski is interested in how non-human animals perceive and make sense of their visual worlds. Her work explores vision in the marine environment, in particular the “psychophysics” of cuttlefish, octopuses, and squid. She is interested in the extent to which nonhuman animals share our visual experience.