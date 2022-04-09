ONLINE: SeekHer7, Open Mic with Nancy Scott

media release: Schedule - All shows start at 7pm (central time zone)

7pm - Nancy Scott - Open Mic (If you are interested in performing in the Open Mic please, contact Nancy Scott)

7:15 - SeekHer7

7:45-9:00pm - Nancy Scott - Open Mic

30-minute Zoom Concert featuring SeekHer7

Natalia Zukerman and Lisa Ferraro have been friends for a long time. Recently, they recognized that collaborating might lead to an elevated force in their creative lives and while still in its nascent stage, their combined efforts are proving to be undeniably powerful, infectiously joyful and deeply connected to Spirit. The collaboration is SeekHer7: collaborative, conscious, collective gatherings with meditation, music, movement, learning, co-creating, deep listening, respectful, safe discovery and above all, boundless joy. Their debut EP is coming out in February 2020 and is called Where We Begin.

Followed by 90-minute Open Mic hosted by Nancy Scott

"Nancy Scott is a long-time performer who has been instrumental in encouraging other artists and promoting women's music. She hosted a monthly singer-songwriter circle at Patsy's Café in Austin for 9 years and she encourages new performers, while hosting the Living Room stage at NWMF every year. For over 45 years she has been creating songs, ranging from folk to blues blended with a touch of country, that draw upon her daily experiences and express her soul. She was selected for NWMFs open mic in 2004 and performed on the Spotlight Stage in 2007. In addition to her solo gigs, Nancy has played in the Peoples Orchestra of Austin and joined other musicians at Texas women's prisons, performed at benefits, and also did kid's shows for 6 years in the 90's. Her most recent recording is Heartprints in Clay, 1995. A new recording will be in the works within the year. She received the NWMF Jane Schliessman Award for Contributions to Women's Music in 2018."

If you are interested in performing in the Open Mic please, contact Nancy Scott