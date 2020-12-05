ONLINE: The Self-Compassionate Musician: Strategies for Self-Care in Difficult Times

Mead Witter School of Music livestream lecture. Zoom session at https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/97756337168?pwd=K1NQcUZaUE9SUkVSVkRzM3o3RmhNQT09

media release: Host: Jessica Johnson, DMA, professor of piano and piano pedagogy, Mead Witter School of Music

Free & open to the public

With the prolonged uncertainty we are experiencing, many of us are feeling anxious, emotionally exhausted and stressed out. This interactive session will explore practical ways that we can engage in acts of self-compassion and self-care to break the cycles of stress and feel more grounded.

By noticing when we are self-critical, trying to “soften” the critical voice with compassion and without judgment, and reframing the dialogue in a gentler, more positive way, we can observe compassionately our thoughts and emotions, without accepting them as factual. This can lead to greater balance, clarity and equanimity.

Self-compassion helps us to embrace our humanness, our sense of connectedness, and helps us to see ourselves more clearly, promoting healing and allowing us to respond with real curiosity.