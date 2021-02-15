ONLINE: The Serengeti Rules

press release: The J.F. Crow Institute for the Study of Evolution invites the public to join our annual Darwin Day activities, as part of a global celebration of science and discovery. All events are free and open to the public.

Group Watch and Q&A of “The Serengeti Rules”

*The Zoom will open at 7PM and we invite audience members to watch “The Serengeti Rules” on their own at https://www.pbs.org/wnet/nature/the-serengeti-rules-41dfru/20105/ (free, no registration required) and interact via Zoom chat (please turn off video and audio). Dr. Carroll will join the Zoom at 8PM for a Q&A until 8:30PM.

Participants are also welcome to watch “The Serengeti Rules” beforehand and join the Q&A at 8PM.

Q&A with Dr. Sean B. Carroll, VP for Science Education at Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Zoom link: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/94305643087?pwd=V1Z2cm9LbFZJa1RJckYrSUgrVjF0dz09#success

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-h_Mt96QRoA