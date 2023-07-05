Shaolin Invincibles

media release: Taiwan | 1977 | DCP | 90 min. | Mandarin with English subtitles

Director: Hou Cheng

Cast: Judy Lee, Carter Wong, Tan Tao-Liang

You’ve never seen a Taiwanese martial arts movie like this one! Two sword-wielding sisters out to avenge the massacre of their family seek a confrontation with the villains who murdered their family. But these are no ordinary villains—they’re wizards with giant, elasticized tongues who use black magic to control . . . kung fu gorillas! Starring the magnificent Judy Lee (Queen Boxer) and the fierce Carter Wong (Big Trouble in Little China), this whacked-out action movie blends fever dream imagery with exceptional fight choreography to deliver an otherworldly experience. A new DCP, made from the best known existing 35mm elements, will be screened, preceded by a selection of trailers for the most bonkers kung fu movies of the '70s and '80s.

