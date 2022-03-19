She Wanted a Millionaire

press release: USA | 1932 | 35mm | 80 min.

Director: John G. Blystone; Cast: Joan Bennett, Spencer Tracy, James Kirkwood

A beauty contest winner from a small town (Bennett) impulsively marries a much older millionaire she just met, rejecting the fella (Tracy) who truly loves her. She soon discovers that her new husband not only has a sordid past, but that he is also insanely possessive and sadistically perverse. “The incidents soon assume a deadly crimson, culminating with Norton carrying his wife down to a pack of fierce Great Danes” (The New York Times). Print courtesy UCLA Film & Television Archive.

