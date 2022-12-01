Sifting & Reckoning: UW-Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance panel discussion

× Expand Bob Chiang/UW-Madison Archives A 1970s protest march on the UW-Madison campus. Protestors link arms as they march to re-open and expand the cultural centers at UW-Madison.

Museums and other cultural institutions have begun the work of recognizing the sometimes tainted provenance of the works they house and acknowledging the underrepresented in their collections. This has itself caused a backlash from the right. UW-Madison Public History Project's Sifting & Reckoning: UW-Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance examines 150 years of struggle, discrimination, exclusion and resistance at the university through various artifacts and oral histories. Kacie Lucchini Butcher, co-curator of the exhibit at the Chazen , calls it “an opportunity for us to reflect on what happened here at UW-Madison so that we can better understand what we need to do in order to create a more equitable future.” Closed on Nov. 24; a panel discussion by Lucchini Butcher, Lisa Carter (vice provost for UW libraries) and Troy Reeves (Oral History Program head) will take place at 4 p.m. on Dec. 1, at Memorial Library (register here).

media release: The struggle for belonging on campus—in social organizations, housing, athletics and more—will be illuminated in the exhibition Sifting & Reckoning: UW–Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance.

Presented by the University of Wisconsin–Madison Public History Project, the exhibition will be a powerful examination of 150 years of struggle and perseverance on campus when it goes on view Sept. 12–Dec. 23 (note new end date), 2022 at the Chazen Museum of Art. Please note that the museum will be closed Dec. 24, 2022–Jan. 25, 2023, for annual maintenance.

Events:

Sept. 29, 5 pm: Join us for an Student Night at the UW-Madison Public History Project’s exhibition Sifting & Reckoning: UW-Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance at the Chazen Museum of Art. Learn more about the history of UW-Madison and the impact that students, faculty, and staff have had on changing our campus community. Free food and musical performances from UW’s own First Wave!

Oct. 6, 6 pm: Chazen Director Amy Gilman will join Public History Project Director Kacie Lucchini Butcher in discussion around the UW–Madison Public History Project and the work that went into creating the exhibition, Sifting & Reckoning: UW–Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance. This project was “a multi-year effort to uncover and give voice to those who experienced and challenged exclusion on campus." This conversation will occur in the Chazen Auditorium from 6-7 pm, and tickets are recommended for the in-person talk. Guests who are unable to attend in person will be able to stream this event live on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page.

Dec. 1: Join Friends of UW-Madison Libraries for a self-guided group tour followed by a discussion of the exhibition to reflect on the content and consider the project from the perspective of archives. How were items discovered? What was missing? Will this project impact archival retention in the future? Free and open to the public.

3 P.M. Tour: Chazen Museum of Art; 4 P.M. Discussion: Memorial Library Rm 126

Panelists: Kacie Lucchini Butcher, director, Public History Project; Lisa Carter, vice provost for libraries; Troy Reeves, head of Oral History Program

R.S.V.P. for reminder & recording go.wisc.edu/xe6ndl

The UW–Madison Public History Project is an initiative started in 2019 by Chancellor Rebecca Blank to uncover and give voice to the histories of discrimination, exclusion and resistance at the university. The project will make its research accessible to the public through the exhibition at the Chazen, as well as through an exhibition website, curricular materials, events and more.

“More and more, powerful institutions of higher education are recognizing the need to reckon with their past,” says Kacie Lucchini Butcher, the director of the Public History Project and curator of Sifting & Reckoning. “This exhibition is groundbreaking because of its focus on the history of discrimination and resistance on our own campus, and not only on ties to outside events. It’s an opportunity for us to reflect on what happened here at UW–Madison so that we can better understand what we need to do in order to create a more equitable future.”

In Sifting & Reckoning, visitors will explore the various experiences of marginalized students told through objects from more than a century of life on campus, rarely displayed artifacts pulled from UW Archives.

They include the Pipe of Peace, a ceremonial object used by white students in a popular mock Native ceremony. They also include protest flyers, created by students fighting against racism and posted across the campus; buttons and athletic memorabilia; yearbooks; and photographs and film. Recorded oral histories, available on the project’s website, will also shine a light on more than a century of struggle and perseverance. The exhibition will include interactive opportunities for visitors to reflect and discuss the complicated histories presented.

Broadly, the intent of the project is to ensure that students and alumni are aware of the full history of the university, including the accomplishments of campus community members from marginalized populations whose stories previously may have been hidden or not widely known.

“We are proud to partner with the UW–Madison Public History Project and to be the space for this extremely important exhibition,” says Amy Gilman, director of the Chazen. “Understanding and recognizing our own history as a campus is an important part of the work to build more inclusive and representative spaces.”

In addition to Lucchini Butcher, the exhibition is co-curated by Taylor Bailey and Adriana Arthur, graduate student researchers and curatorial assistants; the Public History Project Steering Committee; and collaborative partnerships with student groups, community partners and campus stakeholders.

The UW–Madison Public History Project was made possible with support and funding provided by the Office of the Chancellor.

The museum and café are closed for campus holidays: Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day.