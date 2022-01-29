Slaughterhouse-Five

press release: USA | 1972 | 35mm | 104 min.

Director: George Roy Hill

Cast: Michael Sacks, Ron Leibman, Valerie Perrine

Everyman Billy Pilgrim (Sacks) has become unstuck in time, zipping back and forth across his life’s most important events: his childhood, his marriage, his abduction by aliens to the planet Tralfamadore, and, most significantly, his days as a prisoner-of-war before and after the horrific bombing of Dresden, Germany. Kurt Vonnegut enthusiastically praised director Hill’s very faithful adaptation of his most famous novel, a deeply personal, beautifully absurd science-fiction/anti-war hybrid.

