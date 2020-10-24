ONLINE: Sleep Your Way to a Better Brain

media release: Free and open to the public, Healthy Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) is a quarterly class that offers patients and families support, guidance, and science-backed strategies for living with a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment. During “Sleep Your Way to a Better Brain,” attendees will learn how sleep and brain health are connected, as well as tips to improve sleep hygiene at home. Expert presenters include Barbara Bendlin, PhD, and Nathaniel Chin, MD. The event will be held virtually via Zoom. To reserve your spot and access the online event details, contact Bonnie Nuttkinson at (608) 265-0407 or bnuttkin@medicine.wisc.edu. The series is co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter.